Amber Alert issued for Ga. 6-year-old reportedly abducted by teen

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by a 17-year-old family member.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez.

Officials say Celesta was abducted by Estephanie on Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Celesta was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Estephanie was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia tag number PXL5654. The direction of travel is believed to be Buford.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or 706-778-3911.

