Beautiful, warm work week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A return to sunny weather is on the way this week as a pesky area of low pressure near the Outer Banks of North Carolina begins to pull away from the area. Lots of sunshine is expected this week with no rain chance until the weekend. Highs will warm this week ranging from 80 degrees today to the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through the area Saturday night bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler weather by Sunday. Highs will drop from the 80s on Saturday to the 70s on Sunday.

TROPICS: No worries from the tropical Atlantic. There are two tropical disturbances near the Caribbean that have a low chance for development. This disturbances are forecast to turn out to sea quickly this week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Shower Possible After Dark. High 86.

SUNDAY: Shower Early. Turning Sunny and Cooler. High 78.

