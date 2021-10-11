SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beautiful, warm work week ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A return to sunny weather is on the way this week as a pesky area of low pressure near the Outer Banks of North Carolina begins to pull away from the area. Lots of sunshine is expected this week with no rain chance until the weekend. Highs will warm this week ranging from 80 degrees today to the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through the area Saturday night bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler weather by Sunday. Highs will drop from the 80s on Saturday to the 70s on Sunday.

TROPICS: No worries from the tropical Atlantic. There are two tropical disturbances near the Caribbean that have a low chance for development. This disturbances are forecast to turn out to sea quickly this week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Shower Possible After Dark. High 86.

SUNDAY: Shower Early. Turning Sunny and Cooler. High 78.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state...
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Great start to the new work week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday night forecast
VIDEO: Sunday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Sunday evening weather forecast