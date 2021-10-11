Berkeley Co. Library giving away free home COVID tests

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is offering free take-home COVID-19 test kits throughout the month of October.

Starting Monday, library officials will be giving out tests at the Moncks Corner Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Moncks Corner Library is located at 1003 N U.S. Hwy 52.

Berkeley County Library Administrator Laurie O’Tool says they will have more distribution locations Tuesday.

Those include the St. Stephen Library and the Alvin Community Center in St. Stephen. The St. Stephen Library is located at 113 Ravenell Drive and their test kit distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Alvin Community Center is located at 2191 Santee River Road and they’ll be giving away test kits from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Finally, a mobile library will be giving away at home test kits in Summerville Tuesday. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the mobile library will be at Dell Webb Charleston at Nexton located at 1261 Del Webb Drive. From 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. the mobile library will be stationed in Brighton Park Village on Scholar Way in Nexton.

