SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for...
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for Lauren Cho, who went missing in June.(Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain.

Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho.

She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
On Sunday, the health care network reported that more than 1,200 Lowcountry and Upstate...
Trident: 97% of COVID patients given monoclonal therapy able to recover at home

Latest News

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sullivan’s Island Council holding second meeting on Maritime Forest cutting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Library giving away free home COVID tests
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: US Marshalls arrest man in Minnesota wanted for Berkeley Co. murder
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs