Charleston Co. School Board votes to extend mask mandate

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School leaders have voted to extend the district’s mask mandate into November.

Board members met Monday afternoon after receiving a legal briefing on their current mask mandate which was set to expire at the end of the week.

The extension means the mask mandate will remain in place through Nov. 12.

Within the current policy, students who refuse to wear a face mask are sent home to learn virtually.

The district board’s committee of the whole met earlier Monday. During that meeting, a few parents came to share their opposition to masks during the comment period.

One parent accused the school board of “committing treason,” calling the requirement “communisim.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

