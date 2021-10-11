SC Lottery
Charleston Police respond to James Island High School for bomb threat

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a bomb threat at James Island Charter High School.

Charleston Police Department Sergeant Elisabeth Wolfsen said the department’s explosives team is on the scene at James Island Charter High School at 12:10 p.m. Monday.

Wolfsen said the bomb threat came in over the phone to the high school and school officials made the decision to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

