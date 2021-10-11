SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DD2 asks parents for help in reporting COVID cases, improving contact tracing

Dorchester District Two is asking parents to get their kids tested as soon as COVID symptoms...
Dorchester District Two is asking parents to get their kids tested as soon as COVID symptoms appear, and report the results to the district as soon as they know.(Live 5/File)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is asking parents to get their kids tested as soon as COVID symptoms appear, and report the results to the district as soon as they know.

DD2 Director of Nursing Amanda Santamaria says the district tries to notify parents about close contacts to COVID within 24 hours of them learning about them, but she says they cannot contact trace until they are told about a positive case.

Jonelle Young is the parent of a DD2 high schooler. She says she is concerned because sometimes she is not notified until days after the exposure.

“Because now she’s already been there all those days,” Young said. “So, we’re almost done with it. And I understand it must be really hard and frustrating for teachers and administrators, but then it’s kind of a broken system.”

Dorchester District Two’s Nursing Services team says they’ve seen COVID-19 cases decrease since they went completely virtual for seven school days about a month ago. They are now asking parents and students to work with them by reporting cases as soon as possible, so they can improve contact tracing efforts.

“We can only contact trace when we receive the information from parents,” Santamaria said. “So, if we receive a report that a student tested positive today, but their symptoms started last Thursday, we have to contact trace all the way back to last Tuesday.”

Santamaria says if there is a delay in the notification process, it’s because the district was also notified late about it.

She says she understands this is frustrating for others, especially when having to quarantine a second or third time.

“So we will continue doing everything we can to mitigate the spread and keep students safe and unfortunately when exposures happen we hope that they will understand it’s just something that we have to do,” she said.

Santamaria says each elementary and middle school in the district has at least one nurse and all high schools have two. While nurses handle most of the contact tracing throughout the day, she says they do use extra help when needed.

She says they are hiring substitute nurses for when they need extra help or when a nurse is out.

If you are interested, you can apply on the DD2 website.

The substitute nurses they hire can be registered nurses or licensed practical nurses who have valid nursing licenses. They do not need a separate registration to work in schools.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister

Latest News

Starting Monday, library officials will be giving out tests at the Moncks Corner Library from...
Berkeley Co. libraries giving away free at-home COVID tests
Charleston County School leaders have voted to extend the district’s mask mandate into November.
Charleston Co. School Board votes to extend mask mandate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board extends mask mandate into November
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man charged in James Island barricade situation