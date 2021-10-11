SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fetter Health Care expanding school-based healthcare services

Fetter says they have served students and staff in several Charleston County schools for four...
Fetter says they have served students and staff in several Charleston County schools for four years, but their program will now provide health care services to the families of these students through the use of mobile medical and dental units.(Fetter Health)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network has expanded its partnership with the Charleston County School District to provide school-based health care services to families in five schools.

Fetter says they have served students and staff in several Charleston County schools for four years, but their program will now provide health care services to the families of these students through the use of mobile medical and dental units.

“As a community health center, our job is to identify areas of need within our communities and go where people need it most,” Fetter Health CEO Aretha Powers said “As these families and staff are in and out of our schools each day, this is an opportunity to provide easy access to quality care that will meet a variety of health care needs.”

For the 2021-2022 school year, Fetter says they will be offering a range of services at partnering schools, including pediatric and adult primary care, dental services, health screenings, immunizations, sports physicals, case management, specialist referrals and behavioral health services.

Fetter’s mobile medical units will be at Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays.

They say the unit will be at Baptist Hill Middle High School from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mary Ford Elementary School 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningside Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Deer Park Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays.

“Fetter Health Care Network is an esteemed partner that continuously provides reliable and essential health and dental care to our students, families and community,” Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said. “We are immensely grateful for all Fetter does in service to children and look forward to growing our relationship with them in the future.”

Families and staff interested in enrolling for Fetter’s health care services or scheduling an appointment can visit Fetter’s website or call 843-970-2865 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
On Sunday, the health care network reported that more than 1,200 Lowcountry and Upstate...
Trident: 97% of COVID patients given monoclonal therapy able to recover at home

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sullivan’s Island Council holding second meeting on Maritime Forest cutting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Library giving away free home COVID tests
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: US Marshalls arrest man in Minnesota wanted for Berkeley Co. murder
Wesley Malcolm Callum
US Marshalls arrest man in Minnesota wanted for Berkeley Co. murder