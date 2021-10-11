Fetter Health Care expanding school-based healthcare services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network has expanded its partnership with the Charleston County School District to provide school-based health care services to families in five schools.

Fetter says they have served students and staff in several Charleston County schools for four years, but their program will now provide health care services to the families of these students through the use of mobile medical and dental units.

“As a community health center, our job is to identify areas of need within our communities and go where people need it most,” Fetter Health CEO Aretha Powers said “As these families and staff are in and out of our schools each day, this is an opportunity to provide easy access to quality care that will meet a variety of health care needs.”

For the 2021-2022 school year, Fetter says they will be offering a range of services at partnering schools, including pediatric and adult primary care, dental services, health screenings, immunizations, sports physicals, case management, specialist referrals and behavioral health services.

Fetter’s mobile medical units will be at Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays.

They say the unit will be at Baptist Hill Middle High School from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mary Ford Elementary School 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningside Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Deer Park Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays.

“Fetter Health Care Network is an esteemed partner that continuously provides reliable and essential health and dental care to our students, families and community,” Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said. “We are immensely grateful for all Fetter does in service to children and look forward to growing our relationship with them in the future.”

Families and staff interested in enrolling for Fetter’s health care services or scheduling an appointment can visit Fetter’s website or call 843-970-2865 for more information.

