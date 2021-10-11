SC Lottery
Graham to make third trip this year to US-Mexico border

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (WCSC) - Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to visit Arizona on Monday to talk with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about security along the United States-Mexico border.

South Carolina’s senior Republican senator tweeted Sunday evening he is “look(ing) forward” to the meeting in Yuma, about three hours southwest of Phoenix, to discuss “border security and the flow of migrants into the United States.”

Graham’s office said he will tour migrant processing facilities and meet with border officials during the trip. It will be his third trip to the border this year following a visit to Arizona in February and Texas the following month.

In March, the senator introduced legislation to reform immigration policies his office described as “broken.” He also laid the blame for the border problems at the feet of President Joe Biden.

