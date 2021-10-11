Advertisement

LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season

This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT) - It might not be November yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching.

The Today Show piled together a list of this year’s holiday movies coming to Netflix to help celebrate the season right!

Here’s what is coming soon:

The Claus Family / Nov. 1

An Elf’s Story / Nov. 1

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas / Nov. 1

My Dad’s Christmas Date / Nov. 1

Love Hard / Nov. 5

Father Christmas is Back / Nov. 7

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You / Nov. 14

Snowbound for Christmas / Nov. 15

Christmas Flow / Nov. 17

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star / Nov. 18

Blown Away: Christmas / Nov. 19

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast / Nov. 23

A Boy Called Christmas / Nov. 24

Robin Robin / Nov. 24

A Castle For Christmas / Nov. 26

Elves / Nov. 28

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories / Nov. 30

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) / December

A Naija Christmas / December

Single All the Way / Dec. 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas / Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) / Dec. 3

David and the Elves / Dec. 6

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year / Dec. 14

A California Christmas: City Lights / Dec. 16

Grumpy Christmas / Dec. 22

1,000 Miles from Christmas / Dec. 24

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christmas tradition gone viral on social media and homes across the country

Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 at 12:31 PM EST
|
By Jessica Arenas
Last Christmas, a family took on a challenge to spread kindness in a unique way. This post on Facebook went viral - liked over 200 times and shared over 130,000 times!    Lisa Betts Gwin "I love that this is getting spread across the country again this year! I had a friend in CA make a basket and now sharing in SC - coast to coast! I know it's gone international, too!" said Lisa Betts Gwin of Alexandria, L.A. Gwin hopes that ...

Share your Back to School photos with Live 5 News

Updated: Aug. 16, 2017 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Back to school is just around the corner!

Lowcountry business creates 'Bat Signal' to honor Adam West

Updated: Jun. 13, 2017 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Hours after the news of American actor Adam West's death, a Lowcountry business had a creative idea to remember West. The business jumped at a chance to create a unique memorial to him as his beloved role as Batman.   The 'bat signal' billboard was born. It is the brainchild of Adams Outdoor Advertising's art director, Brandon Sweeney, who is a big fan of Batman and wanted to honor Adam West as soon as he heard the news of his passing. Co...

Live 5 News' Exclusive Interview with Darius Rucker

Updated: May. 11, 2017 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Don't miss Live 5's Lisa Weismann's exclusive interview with Grammy Award-winning Country music star, Darius Rucker. Watch this Friday on Live 5 News at 11 p.m.

5 Things You Need to Eat in Charleston

Updated: Feb. 28, 2017 at 5:58 PM EST
|
By Jessica Arenas
Thanks to Condé Nast Traveler, Charleston is on everyone's Travel Bucket List!  But let's be honest. As much as we love Charleston's cobblestone streets, pretty palmettos and pastel colored houses - everyone knows that Charleston has the most amazing food!

Latest News

Carrie Fisher's death inspired fans to create heartfelt art

Updated: Dec. 28, 2016 at 12:53 PM EST
|
By Jessica Arenas
Many, especially Star Wars fans and geeks around the world are still processing the death of Carrie Fisher. In addition to writing and talking about their grief,  some fans have found comfort by drawing it - producing beautiful artwork that remembers the actress. Even before her death, fans took to drawing in hopes that the good vibes would send healing to Fisher. Soon after the announcement of her passing on December 27, more beautiful artwork began pouring out online. Check ...

Wando High School Marching Band got a surprise visit from Darius Rucker

Updated: Nov. 4, 2016 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Last night after practice, the Wando High School Marching Band got a big surprise. A visit from Darius Rucker!

Which movie is South Carolina scared of most?

Updated: Oct. 27, 2016 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Find out which Halloween horror movies scares South Carolina the most.

New Halloween Trend: Pineapple Jack-o'-Lantern

Updated: Oct. 25, 2016 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Move over, pumpkins - a new fruit is taking over this Halloween. If you want to try different Halloween decor, a pineapple jack-o'-lantern may be it!

Background actors needed for Netflix comedy filmed in Charleston

Updated: Oct. 20, 2016 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
Do you have what it takes to be an extra? A new Netflix feature film is coming to town! The film is currently called Untitled Marlon Wayans Project and it will be filmed in Charleston. The project is looking for Charleston locals willing to be extras. The casting call is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.  For more information on how you can be an extra on the film, refer to the flyer or send an email to Charlie Pinto: ...

Halloween Costumes that pay tribute to 2016's Craziness

Updated: Oct. 19, 2016 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Arenas
If you think 2016 was the most ridiculous year ever, but still want to be a part of the hype, here are five Halloween costumes you or your friends can wear to help 2016 make a lasting impression.