Man charged in James Island barricade situation

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged after he barricaded himself at a home on James Island following a domestic-related incident.

Jail records show Jonathan Hill was arrested and charged with first degree domestic violence, causing an explosion that damaged a building or people and two counts of possessing or manufacturing an explosive that caused damage, injury or death.

Deputies say the incident was first reported around 10 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Briarfield Avenue, deputies say. During the incident, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio said one person left the home. Antonio said no other people were in the home and Hill was in custody by 2:48 p.m. Friday.

EMS and a sheriff’s office SWAT team also responded to the incident.

Jail records show Hill is awaiting a bond hearing and is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.