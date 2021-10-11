SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Salvation Angel Tree Program extended after decline in registration

By Danielle Seat
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program is responding after seeing a shocking decline in the number of families signing up for help over the holidays.

Salvation Army Corp Officer Mike Michels says the charity is extending their registration through Oct. 15 to make sure everyone who wants help can find it.

Michels said in the days following the end of registration on Oct. 1, numbers decreased by about 2,000 kids compared to last year. He says they knew something was off.

“Phones were ringing off the hook,” Michels said upon returning to the office the weekend after registration ended.

“We were at about a thousand kids, and we knew this has got to be people have not gotten the word. This can’t be things are so much better right not because things are not so much better right now.”

Michels says registration is now open Monday to Friday, October 15.

The program is for kids 12 and under living in Berkeley, Dorchester, or Charleston County.

Applications can be filled out at the Salvation Army Corp and Community Center on Ashley River Road in West Ashley 2135 Ashley River Road. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michels says last year the Salvation Army tried online applications, but had too many difficulties He says the program is all in person this year.

To register, they are asking people to come alone so they can limit the number of people in the building.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
The new owners, Colonial Holdings Group, say they need the park vacated to fix several code...
‘They still don’t know what to do:’ Families face eviction from Orangeburg mobile home park

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Angel Tree Program extended after decline in registration
Starting Monday, library officials will be giving out tests at the Moncks Corner Library from...
Berkeley Co. Library giving away free home COVID tests
The annual event returned after being cancelled last year.The event was held at Joseph P. Riley...
Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival returns
The town of Kiawah Island’s 2021 sea turtle nest inventory process wrapped up Sunday morning...
Town of Kiawah Island finishes inventory of sea turtle nests