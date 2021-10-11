Salvation Angel Tree Program extended after decline in registration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program is responding after seeing a shocking decline in the number of families signing up for help over the holidays.

Salvation Army Corp Officer Mike Michels says the charity is extending their registration through Oct. 15 to make sure everyone who wants help can find it.

Michels said in the days following the end of registration on Oct. 1, numbers decreased by about 2,000 kids compared to last year. He says they knew something was off.

“Phones were ringing off the hook,” Michels said upon returning to the office the weekend after registration ended.

“We were at about a thousand kids, and we knew this has got to be people have not gotten the word. This can’t be things are so much better right not because things are not so much better right now.”

Michels says registration is now open Monday to Friday, October 15.

The program is for kids 12 and under living in Berkeley, Dorchester, or Charleston County.

Applications can be filled out at the Salvation Army Corp and Community Center on Ashley River Road in West Ashley 2135 Ashley River Road. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michels says last year the Salvation Army tried online applications, but had too many difficulties He says the program is all in person this year.

To register, they are asking people to come alone so they can limit the number of people in the building.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.