SC reports 3-day total of below 4,500 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of fewer than 4,500 new cases of COVID-19, a more-than-30% drop over the previous Monday’s total.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of fewer than 4,500 new cases of COVID-19, a more-than-30% drop over the previous Monday’s total.

DHEC reported 4,409 new cases, which includes 3,372 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,037 verified through rapid tests. That’s down from 6,458 reported the previous week.

The agency reports data on a 48-hour delay, so Monday’s report included data from last Thursday through Saturday.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday1,2864512,683
Friday1,0693512,239
Saturday1,0172351,536
TOTAL3,3721,0374,409

DHEC reported a total of 106 deaths, 78 of which were listed as confirmed; the remaining 28 were listed as probable. That represents a drop of 34 deaths over the previous Monday.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday421658
Friday281240
Saturday808
TOTAL7828106

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 16 deaths; 11 were confirmed and 5 were being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry CountyConfirmedProbableTotal Deaths
Beaufort123
Berkeley202
Charleston112
Colleton314
Dorchester314
Georgetown000
Williamsburg101
TOTAL11516

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, included 28,719 tests with a 5.5% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 879,012 cases, including 705,517 confirmed and 173,495 probable cases; and 13,034 deaths, including 11,283 confirmed and 1,751 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 11.2 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

