‘Senseless’: Orangeburg man charged in woman’s shooting death

Ralkeem Gidron, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Ralkeem Gidron, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg man is facing charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman.

Ralkeem Gidron, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Gidron was arrested Friday almost immediately after witnesses called at approximately 1 p.m. to report the shooting at his home, Walker said.

“This victim was trying to get out of this house when she was shot,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Senseless and utterly unjustifiable in any sense of the word.”

Witnesses told deputies Gidron shot the victim outside after confronting her in the yard.

Responding Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a blue Mustang that matched witness descriptions entering North Road after leaving the residential area where Gidron lives, Walker said.

He was arrested after a traffic stop and is expected to make his first appearance in General Sessions in December.

