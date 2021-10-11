SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sullivan’s Island Council holding second meeting on Maritime Forest cutting

A preservation group, Sullivan’s Island for All, argues this meeting is in response to an...
A preservation group, Sullivan’s Island for All, argues this meeting is in response to an overwhelming number of residents who want the Town to re-examine the controversial settlement that allows for massive cutting in the Maritime Forest.(Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second time in two weeks, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council is calling a special meeting to discuss the potential clearing of the Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest.

The town’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday and agenda’s show they will be discussing a lawsuit petitioning that all tree’s in the maritime forest be brought to their 1991 height when the deeds were signed.

A preservation group, Sullivan’s Island for All, argues this meeting is in response to an overwhelming number of residents who want the Town to re-examine the controversial settlement that allows for massive cutting in the Maritime Forest.

They say the “mediation” settlement involving the 150-acre Maritime Forest will put residents of the island in increased danger of weather.

“The Maritime Forest protects residents from hurricanes, storm surge and rising sea levels, while also housing an incredible array of wildlife,” Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko said.

Byko says four members of the current council were elected in May in a landslide, which many considered a public response to concerns involving the controversial “mediation” settlement. She says the settlement will allow for widespread cutting of the Maritime Forest was passed last October, during the height of the pandemic with little public input or review.

“On September 21st, citizens from around the island and the Lowcountry showed up to voice their concerns and it appears Town Council has listened,” said Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko. “We are hoping they will take steps to review this mediation settlement in the courts.”

Byko says she received past warnings saying the settlement is ‘unchallengeable,’ but Sullivan’s Island for All has teamed with land-use and environmental lawyer Ross Appel to find a path forward and a legal precedent.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state...
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Angel Tree Program extended after decline in registration
Salvation Army Corp Officer Mike Michels says the charity is extending their registration...
Salvation Angel Tree Program extended after decline in registration
Starting Monday, library officials will be giving out tests at the Moncks Corner Library from...
Berkeley Co. Library giving away free home COVID tests
The annual event returned after being cancelled last year.The event was held at Joseph P. Riley...
Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival returns