US Marshalls arrest man in Minnesota wanted for Berkeley Co. murder

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested a man that was wanted in connection with a South Carolina shooting that left one person dead.

Wesley Malcolm Callum, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says Callum was arrested in connection with a murder near Goose Creek on Oct. 2.

Deputies say they responded to 123 Northside Lane just after 7:30 p.m. on October 2 in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man shot to death inside of the home.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the United Stated Marshal Task Force was able to locate Callum in Minnesota on Oct. 8 and take him into custody without incident.

Callum is being held in the Hennepin County jail in Minnesota, while he awaits extradition back to South Carolina. Berkeley County deputies say Callum will be formally charged in South Carolina.

Deputies say the shooting continues to be investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Posted by Berkeley County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 11, 2021

