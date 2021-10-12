Arrington files lawsuit against DOD, NSA; wants answers on security clearance suspension

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Former Congressional candidate Katie Arrington filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency over the suspension of her security clearance.

Arrington’s lawsuit claims she has not been given a reason that her security clearance with the DOD was suspended or what information led to her being placed on paid administrative leave.

Arrington, a chief information officer with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, was accused earlier this year of disclosing classified information without permission.

Attorney Mark Zaid said Tuesday afternoon Arrington learned of the allegations against her in May. But Zaid said neither he nor Arrington has received a written copy of specific allegations against her.

The suit claims the allegations Arrington committed a security violation are baseless or exaggerated and goes on to say the decision to suspend her was an effort to interfere with cyber security activities she was involved with that the NSA did not support.

The suit goes on to claim unknown people with the defense department have leaked false information about Arrington and nothing has been done to move the investigation forward.

It also alleges people wanted her out at the DOD because of her previous close ties with former President Donald Trump.

The suit claims Arrington has been denied due process and also requests a name-clearing hearing.

Arrington’s biography on the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense’s website cites her “extensive experience in cyber strategy, policy, enablement and implementation across a wide range of business sectors and governmental levels.”

Arrington served two terms in the South Carolina House and then went on to run for U.S. Congress in 2018, defeating longtime GOP incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary. She lost to one-term Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 2018 election.

