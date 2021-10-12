Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) - The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.”

The policy will apply to roughly 140,000 employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state. The South Carolina Department of Commerce estimates Boeing South Carolina employees 7,500 workers.

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in some Republican-controlled states.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines. Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas.

It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Boeing South Carolina is home to the company’s second 787 Dreamliner final assembly and delivery facility. One year ago, the company announced it woudl consolidate 787 production to South Carolina in 2021.

