Charleston Co. debating new ‘No Thru Truck’ ordinance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council is set to discuss a “No Thru Truck” ordinance that would restrict large trucks from driving on certain roads in the county.

The Charleston County Council agenda shows they will have a public hearing on a “No Thru Trucks” ordinance at their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance specifically applies to Berryhill Road and Walter Drive, both of which are near Main Road and Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

Agendas show the ordinance was first brought to council in August 2021.

