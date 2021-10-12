Charleston Police set to reestablish mounted patrol unit, if approved by City Council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department could re-establish its mounted patrol unit if City Council votes to approve the plan Tuesday night.

The city council agenda states the council will vote to approve an agreement between Charleston Police and the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, where the Visitors Bureau will be funding the mounted patrol unit for a year.

Police say if approved, there will be two police horses in the unit that will be housed downtown at the Visitors Bureau.

The Charleston Police Department had a mounted unit for more than 30 years before it was shut down back in 2011 because of budgetary reasons.

With this new agreement, the Visitors Bureau will be buying the horses and paying for their care, the equipment needed and other expenses for an entire year, beginning in December of 2021 until the end of 2022.

Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson said he is thrilled to be able to re-establish the unit. He said the mounted patrol unit will patrol the downtown area and city parks, help with crowd management and provide another way to connect with the community.

“Not only is it good for our city—it’s a part of our history—but also, it’s good for recruiting, it’s good for tourism,” he said. “Everyone wants to see the horses out there. Again, they are a crime prevention tool. I want everyone to understand that. There’s so many other benefits to having a mounted horse patrol unit here.”

Deputy Chief Thompson says they do hope to expand the unit and be able to keep it around beyond 2022. He said they will be closely monitoring the cost of the horses to determine how they could continue to fund the mounted patrol unit after next year, whether through the city or other private donations.

Council is set to vote on the agreement at the meeting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.