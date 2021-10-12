SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Civil rights groups sue SC over redistricting process

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts.

Candidates are required to file to run for the 2022 races by the end of March. But the lawsuit says time is running out to allow potential candidates to research new districts and settle any lawsuits over whether new maps are fair.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of 2020 U.S. Census data used to draw the maps until August.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash
Shantell Elaine Patrivia Whaley, 23, and Tynasia Destiny Cashmair Varner, 22
Police arrest two women for assault, pepper spray attack
Jonathan Hill
Man charged in James Island standoff

Latest News

Donna Livernois, who suffers from asthma and Type-2 diabetes, says she got the Johnson &...
Vaccinated woman recovers from COVID scare after monoclonal antibody treatment
Former Congressional candidate Katie Arrington filed a lawsuit against the Department of...
Arrington files lawsuit against DOD, NSA; wants answers on security clearance suspension
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vaccinated woman recovers from COVID scare after monoclonal antibody treatment
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Arrington files lawsuit against DOD, NSA; wants answers on security clearance suspension