Civil rights groups sue SC over redistricting process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina, saying state lawmakers are taking too long to draw new maps for U.S. and state House districts.

Candidates are required to file to run for the 2022 races by the end of March. But the lawsuit says time is running out to allow potential candidates to research new districts and settle any lawsuits over whether new maps are fair.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of 2020 U.S. Census data used to draw the maps until August.

