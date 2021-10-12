Classroom Champions: Browns Ferry Kindergarten teacher seeks cozy reading seating, display case.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Browns Ferry Kindergarten is looking to get her students some comfortable seats for reading time and a display case for books.

Yolanda Pendergrass-Weston’s passion for reading can be seen on the faces of her little learners at Browns Ferry Elementary School.

Pendergrass-Weston’s says she has 30 students in her kindergarten class and her school is one of the smaller schools in the district.

Even though her students are getting their first taste of school during the pandemic, Pendergrass-Weston says they have really soared in their learning.

She says she gets excited to see that bright light come on for her students. “Most of my kids are on top of it they have soaked it right up and I love it,” Pendergrass-Weston said.

The kindergarten teacher says the goal for her classroom is to create a comfortable and inviting, independent learning center for kids. Pendergrass-Weston says it would be a space where her students can enjoy spending time and working on their own as they learn to read books.

She says this will help her students feel proud and actually take some ownership in what they’re reading.

“I want it for the kids and I want them to have something they can take pride in. I want to make sure they get what they need in order to be the little independent readers I know that they can be,” Pendergrass-Weston said.

Pendergrass-Weston’s donors choose project entitled “Reading With Joy In My Heart” needed $673 dollars as of Friday. She says her class needs a new couch, along with a cozy chair, and a display case for all of the books for her emerging readers.

Anyone can help this class of kindergarteners at Browns Ferry Elementary School have the reading nook they would like by donating through Donors Choose.

Donors Choose collects your money, buys the items, then sends them to the teacher. They say this ensures all donations are used for area teachers.

All donations are tax deductible.

