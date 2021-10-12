Dorchester Co. School District 2 surveying community for new middle school names

SC Lottery
DD2 Public Information Officer Pat Raynor says the school will accommodate about 1,000 students and they hope to have it built by Fall 2022.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is planning on opening a survey, because they want help deciding a new middle school’s name.

The new middle school is being built behind Beech Hill Elementary School off Highway 61. Construction began earlier this summer and Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent Joseph Pye says he expects construction to be complete by Aug. 8, 2022.

They will then open doors to students and staff about a week later.

The new school will be home to 1,000 6th through 8th grade students, and Pye says he expects the district to name a principal in December.

Students from several schools helped choose a wolf to be the mascot, but Dorchester District 2 says they plan to open a survey Tuesday morning for the community to help decide the school’s new name.

The survey will be open on the Dorchester School District 2 website from Tuesday morning through Nov. 19.

The committee has already chosen the colors, bright orange and navy blue to represent the school.

