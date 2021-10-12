Dorchester Co. School District 2 surveying community for new middle school names

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two is planning on opening a survey, because they want help deciding a new middle school’s name.

The new middle school is being built behind Beech Hill Elementary School off Highway 61. Construction began earlier this summer and Dorchester School District 2 Superintendent Joseph Pye says he expects construction to be complete by Aug. 8, 2022.

They will then open doors to students and staff about a week later.

The new school will be home to 1,000 6th through 8th grade students, and Pye says he expects the district to name a principal in December.

Students from several schools helped choose a wolf to be the mascot, but Dorchester District 2 says they plan to open a survey Tuesday morning for the community to help decide the school’s new name.

The survey will be open on the Dorchester School District 2 website from Tuesday morning through Nov. 19.

The committee has already chosen the colors, bright orange and navy blue to represent the school.

