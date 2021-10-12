SC Lottery
Blocked lane reopens after crash on Don Holt Bridge causes massive delays

A crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 Tuesday night caused a backup at the Don Holt Bridge.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is moving again after the left westbound lane of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge blocked by a crash reopened.

The crash was reported one mile west of exit 23, the Clements Ferry Road exit. As of shortly before 8 p.m., that left lane had reopened, but not before creating a huge backup for drivers headed from Mount Pleasant.

At its worst, the drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley was approximately 51 minutes.

Authorities did not release details on whether the crash involved injuries.

