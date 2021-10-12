Police: Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all lanes of Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

Charleston County dispatchers began receiving calls about the crash in the 2000 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 7:56 p.m., Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital but the victim died a short time later, Wolfsen said.

The crash initially blocked all lanes between Skylark Drive and Orleans Road. However, shortly before 9:30 p.m., northbound lanes were reopened.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

