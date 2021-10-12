SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash

Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all lanes of Savannah Highway in West Ashley.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all lanes of Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

Charleston County dispatchers began receiving calls about the crash in the 2000 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 7:56 p.m., Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital but the victim died a short time later, Wolfsen said.

The crash initially blocked all lanes between Skylark Drive and Orleans Road. However, shortly before 9:30 p.m., northbound lanes were reopened.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley

Latest News

The Town of Summerville is adding security cameras to its downtown areas to help solve and...
Summerville approves new surveillance system for downtown
Starting Monday, library officials will be giving out tests at the Moncks Corner Library from...
Berkeley Co. libraries giving away free at-home COVID tests
Charleston County School leaders have voted to extend the district’s mask mandate into November.
Charleston Co. School Board extends mask mandate into November
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash