SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hearing set for lawsuit challenging SC abortion law

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An appellate court is set to debate a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law about a week after the U.S. Supreme Court considers a similar measure in Mississippi.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively calendared the South Carolina case for oral arguments the week of Dec. 6.

Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat.”

If cardiac activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

A judge has blocked South Carolina’s law pending the outcome of a challenge to Mississippi’s new abortion law, which the U.S. Supreme Court expects to hear Dec. 1.

“While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case related to Mississippi’s law offers great hope and promise for protecting the lives of the unborn, we must defend South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act against every challenge at every level,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “As I’ve said before, the right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile. We must never let it be taken for granted or taken away. And we must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

McMaster signed the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law on Feb. 18. Two groups filed a lawsuit asking a court to prevent its enforcement that same day.

On Feb. 19, a federal district court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law and then extended it on March 5.

The court then issued the preliminary injunction on March 19.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley

Latest News

Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Police: Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash
Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his...
Kershaw inmate stabs correctional officer multiple times, steals keys, unlocks cells
Ralkeem Gidron, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
‘Senseless’: Orangeburg man charged in woman’s shooting death