SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kershaw inmate stabs correctional officer multiple times, steals keys, unlocks cells

The officer is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital and is expected to be released Monday night.
Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his...
Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his clothes to avoid getting caught on barbed wire.(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County stole a correctional officer’s keys Monday night, causing commotion and stabbing the officer four times, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The inmate stabbed the officer with a homemade weapon and held him against his will for a short period of time before unlocking cells with the stolen keys and using gas on himself and several people in the living area.

The officer is being treated for his wounds at a local hospital and is expected to be released Monday night.

Most of the other inmates stayed in their cells and one inmate helped the officer during the scuffle.

The inmate who attacked the officer was transferred to another institution and will be charged.

“Our staff puts their lives at risk every day, and I’m so thankful our officer is going to be OK,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Captain Corey Copley with the Pineville Police Department says they received a 911 call just...
Police: 9-year-old hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike in hotel parking lot
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley

Latest News

Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Police: Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
Hearing set for lawsuit challenging SC abortion law
Ralkeem Gidron, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
‘Senseless’: Orangeburg man charged in woman’s shooting death