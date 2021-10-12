SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Last chance to buy discounted SC State Fair tickets

State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before...
State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before Wednesday.(SCSF)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state fair kicks off in Columbia Wednesday!

State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before Wednesday.

Officials say ticket are available online but you must buy them Tuesday night to get the discounted price.

The Fair is back in person this year and features 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash
Jonathan Hill
Man charged in James Island standoff
Charleston Police Department Sergeant Elisabeth Wolfsen said the department’s explosives team...
Charleston Police respond to James Island High School for bomb threat

Latest News

The South Carolina Educational Lottery says the winner was hanging out with friends when she...
Lottery player wins $200,000 buying ticket in Downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sullivan’s Island seeks attorney’s opinion on Maritime Forest settlement
The Town Council met today to vote on whether to get an attorney’s opinion.
Sullivan’s Island seeks attorney’s opinion on Maritime Forest settlement
Shantell Elaine Patrivia Whaley, 23, and Tynasia Destiny Cashmair Varner, 22
Police arrest two women for assault, pepper spray attack