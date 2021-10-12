Last chance to buy discounted SC State Fair tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state fair kicks off in Columbia Wednesday!

State Fair officials say people can save up to half off on tickets if they buy them before Wednesday.

Officials say ticket are available online but you must buy them Tuesday night to get the discounted price.

The Fair is back in person this year and features 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.