Lottery player wins $200,000 buying ticket in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lottery player won $200,000 from a scratch off she bought on President Street in downtown Charleston.

The South Carolina Educational Lottery says the winner was hanging out with friends when she scratched a ticket and won $200,000.

They say her friends went crazy and she watched as her boyfriend feel to his knees in praise. Her best friend was jumping up and down screaming.

“It was wild!” the winner said. “I stayed calm, probably because I was in shock.”

The lottery says she never expected a ticket that she paid $5 for would win her enough to buy a new car and a down payment on a house.

“It’s life changing,” she said.

Lottery officials said she bought the ticket at the President Market at 208 President St. in Charleston.

As of Tuesday, lottery officials say three top prizes of $200,000 remain in the $5 Triple Red 777s game at the odds of 1 in 750,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, President Market in Charleston received a commission of $2,000.

