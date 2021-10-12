Mount Pleasant to vote on raising wages for firefighters

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant is expected to vote on whether to raise wages and add a one-time bonus for the town’s firefighters Tuesday.

This vote comes after the Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina pushed the Town of Mount Pleasant to increase firefighters’ salaries in August.

The town’s Human Resource Committee’s report, called “Class and Compensation Study,” states that one-time bonus is based on the town hall’s closure between March 17 and May 31, 2020, during which some employees continued to work.

Criteria such as exposure to COVID-19 and workload during that time will determine how much of the maximum $2500 employees can get, and that will be the total after taxes are taken out, according to the proposal.

Aside from this one-time bonus, firefighters could see a wage increase of as much as 12% if this vote goes through. Other city employees could see wage increases, as well, shown in the chart.

The report states all employees identified as already being at the market rate of pay are still proposed to receive a 3% increase to maintain competitiveness. Employees identified as being pad under the market will receive higher percentage increases.

Should the vote go through Tuesday, implementation of these wage increases can be expected prior to November, according to the Human Resource Committee.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.