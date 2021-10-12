Near record highs later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure near the Outer Banks of North Carolina is finally getting the boot allowing for drier air to move into the Lowcountry. The end result will be more sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days. Highs will top out near 80 degrees. Mid 80s are expected beginning tomorrow with highs near records later this week. The record high on Friday is 87° dating back to 2018. A cold front will arrive this weekend bringing a slight chance of rain and a big drop in temperatures. Most of Saturday will be dry and warm ahead of the front with the chance of a few showers Saturday evening and Saturday night. The showers should be gone by the time we wake up on Sunday morning but the cooler weather will be moving in. Highs will only reach the 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun and Clouds. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain Late. High 88.

SUNDAY: Cooler. Mostly Sunny. High 78.

