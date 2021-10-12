SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Near record highs later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure near the Outer Banks of North Carolina is finally getting the boot allowing for drier air to move into the Lowcountry. The end result will be more sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days. Highs will top out near 80 degrees. Mid 80s are expected beginning tomorrow with highs near records later this week. The record high on Friday is 87° dating back to 2018. A cold front will arrive this weekend bringing a slight chance of rain and a big drop in temperatures. Most of Saturday will be dry and warm ahead of the front with the chance of a few showers Saturday evening and Saturday night. The showers should be gone by the time we wake up on Sunday morning but the cooler weather will be moving in. Highs will only reach the 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun and Clouds. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain Late. High 88.

SUNDAY: Cooler. Mostly Sunny. High 78.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash
Jonathan Hill
Man charged in James Island standoff
Charleston Police Department Sergeant Elisabeth Wolfsen said the department’s explosives team...
Charleston Police respond to James Island High School for bomb threat

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
More Sunshine Tuesday & Warming Up This Week!
VIDEO: Your Monday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday night forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday evening forecast