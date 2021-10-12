North Charleston Police investigate shooting that injured man
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded at approximately 5:40 p.m. to the incident at Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Officers found one male shooting victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
Jacobs said the investigation is expected to cause delays in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
