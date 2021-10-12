North Charleston Police investigate shooting that injured man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded at approximately 5:40 p.m. to the incident at Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found one male shooting victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Jacobs said the investigation is expected to cause delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

