Police arrest two women for assault, pepper spray attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two women after a someone was allegedly assaulted and pepper sprayed outside a Charleston store.

Jail records show Shantell Elaine Patrivia Whaley, 23, and Tynasia Destiny Cashmair Varner, 22, have both been charged with third degree assault and battery by mob.

Incident reports say police arrested Whaley and Varner after investigating an incident in which a victim had been pepper sprayed and beaten in the head.

Officers received a call about an assault on Meeting Street Road at about 4:45 p.m. back on Sept. 22. Incident reports say the victim was buying items at the store when the victim recognized Varner. Varner was in front of the victim in line and left the store before the victim, police said.

When the victim exited the store, incident reports say Varner said “What’s up, What’s up” and the hit the victim in the face and head.

The victim fought with Whaley and Varner, before incident reports say the victim was pepper sprayed by Whaley.

A friend of the victim broke up the fight and confirmed the information the victim had shared.

Whaley and Varner have both been released on a $10,000 bond.

