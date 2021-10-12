SC Lottery
Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter...
Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

