SC reports 970 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 22 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 970 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a decrease from numbers reported Monday.

The new cases included 785 detected through PCR tests and another 185 detected through rapid tests. The total was 300 cases lower than Monday’s report.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Tuesday’s release covered Sunday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 22 deaths, 17 of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.

Of those 17 deaths, only two were in the Lowcountry and both were in Berkeley County. One was listed as a confirmed death and the other was listed as a probable death.

The results came from 14,263 tests. The state’s percent positive rate fell half a percentage point to to 7.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 879,985 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 706,321 cases detected using PCR tests and 173,664 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,056 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,300 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,756 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.2 million tests since the pandemic began.







