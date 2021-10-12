SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports 970 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 22 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 970 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a decrease from numbers reported Monday.

The new cases included 785 detected through PCR tests and another 185 detected through rapid tests. The total was 300 cases lower than Monday’s report.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Tuesday’s release covered Sunday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 22 deaths, 17 of which were listed as confirmed and five were listed as probable.

Of those 17 deaths, only two were in the Lowcountry and both were in Berkeley County. One was listed as a confirmed death and the other was listed as a probable death.

The results came from 14,263 tests. The state’s percent positive rate fell half a percentage point to to 7.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 879,985 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 706,321 cases detected using PCR tests and 173,664 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,056 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,300 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,756 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.2 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Summerville leaders plan to install a traffic light at the intersection of Nexton Parkway and...
Summerville to add traffic light at intersection where 3 died in crash
Jonathan Hill
Man charged in James Island standoff
Charleston Police Department Sergeant Elisabeth Wolfsen said the department’s explosives team...
Charleston Police respond to James Island High School for bomb threat

Latest News

In the wake of her loss, his wife is reminding everyone to stay on guard during the pandemic,...
Wife urges everyone 'to not let down your guard' after fully vaccinated husband dies of COVID
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure, which requires doctors to perform...
Hearing set for lawsuit challenging SC abortion law
Starting Monday, library officials will be giving out tests at the Moncks Corner Library from...
Berkeley Co. libraries giving away free at-home COVID tests
Charleston County School leaders have voted to extend the district’s mask mandate into November.
Charleston Co. School Board extends mask mandate into November