SC Transportation Dept. holding meetings on I-526, Highway 17 A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements in two major Lowcountry roads.

SCDOT officials are holding an online meeting to discuss Interstate 526 and an in person meeting to talk about safety of Highway 17 A.

I-526

The SCDOT is holding a public information meeting where citizens can weigh in on proposed changes to a part of I-526.

Officials are looking to improve travel time between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, but they say they want the community help to figure out how.

The meeting will be formatted as an online meeting that will close on Dec. 1. Officials say they will also host two in-person meetings later in October.

Those interested can learn more on the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East website.

Highway 17-A

Rising concerns over safety on Highway 17-A has prompted the SCDOT to propose several changes to the road.

The SCDOT is scheduled to host a meeting from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Tuesday that they say is on the Highway 17 Alternate Rural road safety project.

The proposed project involves a nine-mile section of highway 17-A from the Colleton County line to the Ashley River Bridge in Dorchester County.

The SCDOT says some of the changes include widening the shoulder, adding rumble strips and adding guardrails.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Canaan United Methodist Church on Highway 61 in Ridgeville.

