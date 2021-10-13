SC Lottery
7-story student housing complex in Medical District seeks final approval

The lot is at the corner of Cannon Street and President Street, where there is currently a gravel parking lot used by MUSC. The land is in the midst of the Medical District.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are taking another shot at building a student housing complex in the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston.

Lot owner Josh Fogle says he is hoping to build a 7-story student housing complex. Plans show the majority of the first floor would be designated to retail space.

The lot is at the corner of Cannon Street and President Street, where there is currently a gravel parking lot used by MUSC. The land is in the midst of the Medical District.

More than one developer has attempted to build on the lot of land.

The project also includes other housing amenities like a garage below the apartments, a pool and a dog park.

Developers are seeking final approval from the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday. If approved, the project will then need to be presented to the full city council.

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The project includes other housing amenities like a garage below the apartments, a pool and a dog park. (Charleston Board of Architectural Review)

