Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating brothel near childcare facility
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say a Beaufort County woman is charged with operating a massage parlor that permitted commercial sex activity.
Lina Tan Driggers, 58, was charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100 yards of a childcare facility, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
Driggers’ business, Oriental Massage Therapy in Charleston County, operated within close proximity to a public child care facility, Crosby said.
Summerville Police requested an investigation into the facility’s operations.
Driggers was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
