Berkeley Co. deputies name suspect wanted in deadly September shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in September that left one man dead.

Demar Ravenell, 21, is wanted on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny, Chief Deputy Jeremey Baker said.

The charges stem from a Sept. 9 shooting on Dingle Lane off Highway 52 in Saint Stephen that left one man dead.

Deputies say Ravenell should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.

