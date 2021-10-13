SC Lottery
Charleston city council member stepping down after health challenge

A Charleston City Councilwoman announced she will resign from her position.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Marie Delcioppo released the following statement on her decision:

Serving the citizens of District One on Charleston City Council has been one of the great honors of my life and a genuine labor of love. Due to a recent health challenge, however, I have made the decision to step aside and make room for a new representative who is able to give this important job the attention it deserves. As I move through this transition, I want to thank everyone, citizen and colleague alike, who has worked so hard to keep our city safe and strong over these past two years. It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Charleston, and I look forward to continuing that work as a private citizen in the days ahead.

A special election for Delcioppo’s seat will be held on Jan. 11 and the candidate filing period will run from Oct. 29 at noon until Nov. 8 at noon.

