Charleston Police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in July.

Fred Alfonzo Lance is wanted on a charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police say.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of King Street in downtown Charleston on July 3, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information regarding Lance’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective. They can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

