Decline in new COVID-19 cases continues: SC reports fewer than 900

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of COVID-19 tests detected fewer than 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths.

The new cases included 546 detected through PCR tests and another 347 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Wednesday’s release covered Monday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 40 deaths, 38 of which were listed as confirmed and two as probable.

Of those 40 deaths, 14 were in the Lowcountry. Berkeley County reported five confirmed deaths while Charleston and Dorchester Counties each reported three confirmed deaths. Beaufort County reported two confirmed deaths and Georgetown County reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 12,893 tests. The state’s percent positive rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.6%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 880,984 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 706,969 cases detected using PCR tests and 174,015 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,093 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,336 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,757 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.3 million tests since the pandemic began.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.