SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dylann Roof’s request to reconsider recusal is denied

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WCSC/AP) - Dylann Roof’s chances for a new appellate hearing continue to dwindle.

Roof is challenging his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of Mother Emanual AME Church in downtown Charleston.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday refused to reconsider recusing itself from his appeal.

Roof’s attorneys wanted the judges who opted to sit out his case to reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing.

One of the court’s judges prosecuted Roof’s case as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2017, when Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantell Elaine Patrivia Whaley, 23, and Tynasia Destiny Cashmair Varner, 22
Police arrest two women for assault, pepper spray attack
North Charleston Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday afternoon on Ashley Phosphate Road.
North Charleston Police prepare tourniquet for man shot, ‘bleeding profusely’
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Coroner identifies pedestrian who died in Savannah Highway crash
Authorities said Deputy Nicholas Vecchione has been with the sheriff’s office since May 12,...
Solicitor clears Charleston County deputy in deadly shooting

Latest News

Charleston International is looking to fill positions for curbside control specialists, which...
Working Wednesdays: Charleston International, vendors hiring for airport
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 WORKING WEDNESDAYS: Charleston International Airport, vendors hiring
A Charleston City Councilwoman announced she will resign from her position.
Charleston city council member stepping down after health challenge
Fred Alfonzo Lance is currently wanted for one count of attempted murder and one count of...
Charleston Police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Goose Creek Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one dead on Sept. 27.
Charges dropped against man arrested in fatal Goose Creek shooting, investigation continuing