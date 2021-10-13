SC Lottery
Ex-Summerville Police officer charged with grand larceny, misconduct

A former Summerville Police officer is accused of stealing at least four firearms from the police department’s evidence room and selling them to a pawn shop.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former Summerville Police officer in connection with the sale of stolen firearms.

Wade Franklin Rollings, 46, is charged with grand larceny and misconduct in office, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Rollings is accused of stealing at least four firearms from the police department’s evidence room and selling them to a pawn shop.

An arrest warrant states he sold 11 firearms to a pawn shop on Dec. 14 after being fired from the police department. A search of the Lowcountry pawn database showed a description of items sold by Rollings, four of which were matched to items missing from the Summerville Police Department’s evidence room, the warrant states.

The firearms were determined to be missing in an internal evidence audit after Rollings was fired, court documents state. He was shown as the person selling the firearms by having to present his driver’s license and take a picture at the time of the sale.

He worked as a crime scene technician and possessor of a key to the evidence room, the warrant states.

The Summerville Police Department requested SLED to investigate the case, which will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Rollings was booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

