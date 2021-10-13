Lowcountry boxing coach Al ‘Hollywood’ Meggett dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A boxing coach who worked with at-risk children in the Lowcountry has died, according to his family.

Al “Hollywood” Meggett died on Friday, according to his son. His obituary states he was 90 years old.

Meggett brought boxing legend Muhammad Ali into his Charleston Boxing Club years ago. The building on the corner of King Street and Simmons Street was originally constructed as a fire station in 1933. In the 1980s, the city turned the building over to Meggett to start his training program. He first opened the doors to the King Street gym in 1983.

The city shutdown the gym in 2018 because of safety hazards and structural deficiencies. They are currently testing the building for lead and asbestos before moving on to the next step of renovations. The renovations will take hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Community members have been working to get the building rehabilitated.

In 2019, Meggett, then 87 years old, said he was waiting for renovations to begin and was eager to get inside, recalling the painful day the gym closed.

“That’s what I’m waiting on. Because I’ve got things to do,” he said. “I’ve taken kids all over the world. Kids that never had passports in their life. I gave them an opportunity to get passports and go over seas. It’s amazing. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed it because I knew I was doing something for the children and for the community.”

A wake for Meggett will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

His funeral services will be held at the Arthur Christopher City Gym on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the GoFundMe account for Charleston Boxing.

