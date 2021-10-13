SC Lottery
Lowcountry Food Bank hosts N. Charleston, Summerville giveaways

Organizers say the distributions are first come, first serve, but people will have to stay in their car while distributions are going on.
Organizers say the distributions are first come, first serve, but people will have to stay in their car while distributions are going on.(WEAU)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry charity is hosting a food distribution in North Charleston.

The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a giveaway at the Macedonia Church in North Charleston Thursday and the Refuge Bibleway Church in Summerville, the following Thursday.

Organizers say the distributions are first come, first serve, but people will have to stay in their car while distributions are going on.

Both distributions will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Macedonia Church is located at 7362 Old Hertz Drive in North Charleston, and the Refuge Bibleway Church is located at 215 North 4th Street in Summerville.

