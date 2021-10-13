SC Lottery
Man sentenced for 2019 Charleston arson charge

Willie Lee Pitts
Willie Lee Pitts(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man convicted of trying to set a Charleston home on fire has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Willie Lee Pitts, 58, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to arson charges.

Pitts was arrested at the time of the incident back in 2019, so courts say he will get credit for 662 days served.

Back in 2019, a witness told Charleston Police that Pitts was spilling gasoline over the inside of a home on F Street downtown.

Police say Pitts had verbally threatened people inside and shouted he was going to burn the house down.

