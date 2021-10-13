Man shot in head in Georgetown County, deputies search for clues
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are trying to piece together a timeline of a shooting that left one man seriously wounded.
The victim, who deputies said was a 30-year-old man, was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Hospital staff members then notified law enforcement that a shooting had occurred.
“Investigators are working to determine the time and location of the shooting,” Lesley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5101.
