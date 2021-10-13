SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shantell Elaine Patrivia Whaley, 23, and Tynasia Destiny Cashmair Varner, 22
Police arrest two women for assault, pepper spray attack
North Charleston Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday afternoon on Ashley Phosphate Road.
North Charleston Police prepare tourniquet for man shot, ‘bleeding profusely’
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that blocked all...
Pedestrian dies after Savannah Highway crash
Authorities said Deputy Nicholas Vecchione has been with the sheriff’s office since May 12,...
Solicitor clears Charleston County deputy in deadly shooting

Latest News

An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
William Shatner and Jeff Bezos share a hug after Shatner's successful space flight on Wednesday.
Shatner and crew celebrate space flight
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space