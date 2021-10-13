New hotel proposed on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new hotel is being proposed on King Street, in the heart of the shopping district downtown.

Developers say the hotel would include shopping opportunities and a restaurant as well.

Charleston city leaders are set to look at plans to completely renovate the building at 284 King Street, which sits between Society Street and Wentworth Street. Plans also include a location at 93 Society Street, but developers say all of the current addresses would be connected.

The drawings indicate the hotel would be three stories, with a marquee and rooftop garden. (Charleston Board of Architectural Review)

The building is currently vacant, but pictures of 283 King Street date the building back at least 60 years.

The developer is proposing a total makeover starting with the front façade and extending back to the alley way off of Society Street. They say that is where they would build a new structure for the hotel.

The developers have attempted to pass this project through the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee, but it has previously been denied.

